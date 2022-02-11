Bakersfield weather forecast Feb. 11, temperature record highs expected

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A large area of high pressure centered just off the central California coast will remain the dominant feature for our area today. Maximum temperatures neared or exceeded all-time daily records at several locations Thursday and temperatures are expected to be a few degrees warmer Friday.

This will likely result in more daily records falling again.

The ridge axis currently positioned just offshore is projected to shift slowly inland over the weekend. This will result in a continuation of dry weather for our area with even warmer daytime temperatures. Not only will several records be approached or exceeded, but several locations in the San Joaquin Valley might reach the 80 degrees mark on Saturday and Sunday.

The latest NBM probabilistic guidance indicates that Fresno has a 64 percent chance of reaching 80 degrees F and Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday. Bakersfield has a 77 percent chance of reaching 80 degrees F on Saturday and a 53 percent chance on Sunday.

A big change is coming early next week; however, as a cold low-pressure system is projected to push into the PAC NW on Monday which will break down the ridge over California and result in a cooling trend taking place across our area although temperatures will remain well above seasonal normals on Monday.

The low is projected to drop southeast through California on Tuesday and bring a much cooler airmass to

our area on Tuesday with temperatures lowering to near seasonal normals as well as a period of breezy to wind conditions, most noticeably over the Sierra Nevada, West Side Hills and the Kern County Mountains and Deserts.

This system will also bring a chance of light precipitation to much of our area on Tuesday with an inch or two of snow possible over the mountains. Snow could briefly impact the Kern County passes on Tuesday, but accumulations are not expected to exceed one inch in the Tehachapi Mountains.

Another ridge is projected to amplify off the California coast on Wednesday with a low-pressure system dropping southward through the Great Basin interacting with the offshore ridge to produce a cool northerly flow over central California so temperatures on Wednesday will remain on the cool side. A warming trend is anticipated later next week as the ensemble means are indicating the ridge will shift inland.