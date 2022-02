BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It will be sunny and hazy today around Kern County. The air quality is not in our favor and with a ridge building over the area, we will see more haze.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s in the valley today, with some nice 60s in the mountain areas.

This weekend is still forecasting temperatures in the 80s, but a big change next week.

We will see a 10-degree drop by Tuesday with a chance of rain.