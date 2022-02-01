Bakersfield weather forecast Feb. 1, sunny skies expected

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting Tuesday with some clouds in Kern County as a weak system will exit quickly and mostly sunny skies are expected by afternoon.

The county will have another cold front that will sweep through later today, with cooler temps expected Wednesday.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for the outlying areas of Kern County until Friday at 8 a.m.

High pressure builds back into our area for the weekend, with temps nearing 70 by Monday.

February is starting off dry, and it looks like this will be the case for the short term.