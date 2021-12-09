Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s first in a series of wet storms has arrived this morning, with light showers already visiting parts of the county.

More rain should come to an end by late afternoon, with clearing overnight. Kern County can expect to pick up between .25-.50″ of rain.

The county will get a break Friday and into the weekend, then a much wetter storm moving in from the Gulf of Alaska will arrive next Monday. This storm is looking very wet, and snow levels will be lower.

A cold northwest flow aloft is expected to flow the trough passage tonight and Friday resulting in areas of frost in the San Joaquin Valley toward daybreak.

Temperatures are expected to bottom out below the freezing mark across much of the valley on Saturday morning for the first time this season, as clear skies and light winds prevail. A Freeze Watch remains in effect for the San Joaquin Valley for Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The county will have to watch the passes carefully next week for snow. This storm is still a way out, so a lot could happen between now and then.

It’s great to see the storm door opening for California and Bakersfield, Kern County needs the rain and mountain snow big time.

Today’s high is expected to stay in the low 50’s.