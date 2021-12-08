Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunny skies are expected today in Kern County ahead of our next rain maker.

The county will continue to be hazy with poor air quality once again, so, it is advised to stay inside and keep outside activity to a minimum.

Our next storm arrives on Thursday for Kern County. We can expect between a .25 inch to a .50 inch of rain around the area. Snow levels will be near 4,700′ by Thursday night. This will keep any snow above the passes at this time.

The county will clear out for the weekend, then a much bigger and colder storm moves into Kern County late next Monday from the Gulf of Alaska. The storm should bring snow levels to pass level and could see between 2-3″ of snow in our Kern County Mountain areas. The storm is several days off, so we will be watching its progression carefully.

Today’s high looks to still be in the low 60’s.