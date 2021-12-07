Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 7

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some great changes are still in place for Kern County this week, including rain and maybe a bit of snow in the higher elevation areas of Kern County.

Expect some clouds to start the day and then a mix of sun and clouds by this afternoon.

Our next rain maker will arrive on Thursday.

We are expecting between .25″-.50″ of rain. We will be watching snow levels closely as well for the Mountain communities. We could see a mix of snow and rain Thursday into early Friday.

Snow levels right now are expected to be around 4,700 feet.

The county will get a break on Friday and Saturday, then more rain is forecasted by Monday.