Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — This week is going to be a big weather week for Kern County, with a little bit of rain headed to the county.

Expect some patchy fog today along with mostly cloudy skies. Temps on Sunday in Bakersfield only reached the upper 40’s, but expect the 50’s to return today.

The big change comes by Thursday for Kern County. A system heading our way will bring some measurable rain. Bakersfield can expect between .25″-.50″ of rain. This will be a fast-moving system, with skies clearing by Friday.

We have another shot of some light rain by Sunday.

In the Kern County Mountain areas, snow could lightly fall late Thursday night. The snow level will be near 5,000 feet with the heaviest of the rain. Once temps drop, most of the moisture will be tapped out. But again, can’t rule out some light snow showers early Friday morning.

Have a great Monday!