Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 31, storm on its way out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Expect clouds to be hanging around for most of the day in Kern County.

The county might even squeeze a little precipitation out of these clouds hanging around. Kern shouldn’t expect much, but it’s the storm that doesn’t want to leave without possibly giving us just a little more precipitation.

Today’s temperatures will range from the mid 40’s to the high 40’s.

We are seeing some fog as well along the 58 into Tehachapi. Drive with caution and keep low beams on.

Weather will clear things out on Saturday to ring in the new year. No rain is expected to head in to the county for the next seven days.

If you’re looking for something fun to do today, head up to Alta Sierra Ski Resort. Lifts open today at 9 a.m.

“Personally, I want to wish everyone a blessed 2022!,” — Kevin Charette.