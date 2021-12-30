Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 30, rain and snow hit parts of Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is seeing some rain and depending on where you live in the county mountains, some snow.

Snow level has been near 5,500 feet, but some colder pockets have hit areas like the Grapevine and the Frazier Park areas hard with snowfall. Frazier Park has picked up around 6 inches of snow overnight.

We will see these showers continue for the morning hours, then we should dry out by early afternoon as the storm system moves southeast of Kern County.

Bakersfield should see temps in the lower 50’s this afternoon.

If you are making plans for New Year’s Day, expect mostly sunny skies.