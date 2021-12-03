Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 3

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Candy Caceres is filling in for Kevin Charette this morning with the forecast.

The weather is pretty crisp this morning but will get warmer as we head into the afternoon.

The day will warm up into the low 70’s by 1 to 2 p.m. up and down the state today. It will be a little cooler today than yesterday, with today’s high only into the low 70’s. The record high temperature for today was 83 degrees, set back in 1979.



The air quality will continue to be an issue today and is sensitive for everyone.

The ridge of high pressure is still in place but will start to weaken as we head to Saturday and Sunday, which will bring in lower temperatures and even a possibility of snow over the Sierras.

There should be mostly clear skies tonight.