Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 29, another storm making its way into the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The storms just keep on coming, with another on the way to bring more showers to the area today in Kern County.

The Valley can expect between .10 to.25 of an inch of rain and our Mountain areas picking up between .25 to .50 an inch of snow today.

Snow levels will start near 3,000 feet but will rise by early afternoon to about 5,000 feet. Depending on the switch over, we could see 1 to 3 inches of snow in the Kern County mountains.

Showers will linger until early Friday morning, then clearing and sunny skies expected by New Year’s Day.

Today’s high is expected to be in the low 50’s.