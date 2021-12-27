Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 27, more rain and snow to come

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another winter storm will arrive today in Kern County and will bring some precipitation to the valley.

The valley is expected to get between a .25 to .50 inch of rain.

The real issue will be the mountain snowfall we are expecting with snow levels that will be near 3,500 feet.

All passes will be impacted by this storm with two to three inches of rain near Frazier Park, and possibly six to 12 inches near the Tehachapi area.

Skies will clear by early Tuesday morning, but get ready another cold storm hits our area by Wednesday.

Today’s high is looking to be in the low 50’s.