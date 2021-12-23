Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 23, rain extends into tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will see more rain throughout the day and will continue into tomorrow.

Dense fog has formed in the central and southern portions of the San Joaquin Valley this morning, resulting in a high transportation risk. Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 198, Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, and Highway 99 south of Madera.

If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Periods of moderate to occasionally heavy precipitation are expected through tomorrow and the county may see a break in unsettled weather Friday night before precipitation returns to Central California Saturday.

Saturday’s precipitation will bring snow, but snow levels aren’t just yet going to affect the passes. Saturday night the snow levels could fall to Kern County mountain pass levels and affect traffic over the Grapevine, Highway 58 and possibly Highway 178.

Today’s high will be in the high 50’s and tonight expect temperatures only to fall a few degrees into the low 50’s.