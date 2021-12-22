Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 22

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rain and snow will make its way into Kern County later today and precipitation is expected to continue throughout the week.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. and a winter storm warning is in effect until Sunday at 4 p.m.

Rainfall and snowfall are expected early this evening and are expected to continue throughout the week. Snowfall will only affect the higher elevation areas tonight but will continue to drop lower in elevation as the week moves on.

Christmas Day has an 80 percent chance of precipitation. Until then, expect wet weather.

Today’s temperature will reach the high 50’s around 2 to 4 p.m. tonight, but temperatures will continue to drop throughout the week as the winter storm comes into the area.