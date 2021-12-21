Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 21, rain and snow is on the way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today is looking to be mostly cloudy with a winter storm looming in the distance, making its way into Kern County by tomorrow.

A winter storm warning starts today for the northeastern part of the county and will last until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Dry conditions should last through the day today, but tomorrow, expect dense fog and clouds to roll in along with some rain and snow in parts of the county.

The county should expect a .25 of an inch to .75 of an inch of rain in the coming days. Communities above 3,000 feet should expect some snow with up to an inch of snowfall.

Today’s high will be in the mid 50’s around 2 p.m. and cooling down to the 40’s tonight.



