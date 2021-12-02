Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Candy Caceres is filling in for Kevin Charette this morning with the forecast.

Temperatures are still pretty warm for this time of year, with today looking to reach the mid 70’s by this afternoon.

The high-pressure system over the West Coast right now is still holding steady and keeping our temperatures stable, which is why we are seeing the warmer weather sticking around for the weekend, but dopping into the high 60’s low 70’s.

Next week we expect a slight cool down with the high-pressure system starting to move and bring temperatures down into the lower to mid 60’s.

Today’s AQI is higher than yesterday at 144, which means no burning is allowed today.

A disturbance will bring a slight chance of precipitation Monday night into Tuesday along with breezy conditions.