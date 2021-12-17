BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service predicts a relatively calm, sunny weekend before a storm system rolls into Kern County as early as Tuesday. Precipitation and overcast conditions will linger until the next Friday, when the storm begins to die down. Bakersfield can expect roughly 0.15″ of rain by the end of the storm, while the mountains may see roughly 1″ of snow. Snow levels will drop to around 6,000′ on Thursday.

