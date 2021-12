BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The day is starting with some sun and clouds around Kern County this morning.

Kern County will see a weak system move into the area today, with some light showers expected. Rain amounts will be minimal, about .05 of an inch if we are lucky.

The county will see clear skies by tonight and mostly sunny conditions are expected for Friday.

Temps in the valley today will be in the lower 50’s, with mountain temps in the 40’s.

Have a great day!