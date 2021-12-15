Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Yesterday’s storm didn’t disappoint with most of the Valley picking up around 1 inch of rain on Tuesday and Tehachapi receiving over 7 inches of snow.

Today is a much different day, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be cool all-around Kern County today. Upper 40’s and lower 50’s in the Valley, with 30’s in the Mountain areas.

Another shot of light rain moves into the area on Thursday, with snow levels near 6,000′.

Have a great day and enjoy the much calmer weather today.