Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 14, expect rain all day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The valley is expected to see rainfall all day and the mountain areas are expected to see some snowfall.

We are expected to receive around 1 inch by the time the rain comes to an end later this evening.

Rain will turn to snow in the Kern County Mountain areas by late morning or early afternoon. The Grapevine should expect 2 to 3 inches, with 3 to 6 inches expected in the Tehachapi area.

Skies will clear Tuesday night, with mostly sunny conditions expected Wednesday.

The number to call for the latest road conditions is 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Road conditions will continue to be an issue as this storm moves through the county, drive safe out there.