Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 10

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is expecting partly cloudy skies today as Thursday’s rainmaker exits the region and keeps the county dry for the weekend.

The county will get a break in the weather this weekend but expect very cold overnight temperatures. A freeze warning has been issued in the rural areas of the valley, with a hard freeze warning issued for the Desert areas.

The county’s next storm will arrive late next Monday, into Tuesday. The Valley will get the rain and our Mountains will get some snow. Forecast data is suggesting snow levels will be dropping to 4,000 feet on Tuesday.

If this plays out, our passes could be impacted by the snow and traffic may see an impact as well.

Today’s high will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Have a great Friday and have a wonderful weekend.