Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

Temperatures are looking warmer than usual for this time of year, with the average being 62 degrees, but today we are looking at 71 degrees this afternoon.

The high-pressure system over the West Coast right now is keeping our temperatures stable, which is why we are seeing the warmer weather stick around for a little longer even though we are in December.

Temperatures will climb to around 10 degrees above normal each afternoon and will start to cool off over the weekend

A disturbance will bring a slight chance of precipitation Monday night into Tuesday along with breezy conditions.