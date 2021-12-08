Bakersfield storm forecast: Could there be rain or snow in the near future?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some much-needed Valley rain and Mountain snow is arriving Thursday and early next week.

Two storms will track into California bringing some precipitation to California and Kern County. Our first storm will arrive Thursday and with it we could see between .25-.50 of rain, with light snow above 4,700′.

Another storm arrives late next Monday into Tuesday. This storm will be much colder with our local passes under the gun to see between 2-3″ of snow.

Our 7-10 day outlook is looking wet, and that’s great news for Bakersfield and all of Kern County!