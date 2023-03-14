Bakersfield saw light-to-moderate rainfall today, only picking .06 inches in the rain gauge, and higher rain totals in Lake Isabella with 1.31 inches.

The atmospheric river event that began this morning will continue to produce precipitation for Kern County tonight and Wednesday morning. This system will continue to produce snow above 7000 feet.

However, flooding is still a major concern as rivers and streams will be receiving snowmelt as well as new water from this new system.

After this system moves out of our area, calm weather will return until Saturday morning before another system will move through. This system will mostly impact the Sierra Nevada, foothills and the eastern valley, and then another system may come through on Monday into Tuesday morning.