A mix of sun and clouds today in Kern County. Another very wet storm is on the way for later tonight through Saturday. The Valley and Mountain areas could pick up between .75-1.25 inches of rain, with the Kern River Valley nearing 2.00 inches.

This will not be a Kern County snow event. Passes will remain free of snow and ice, as snow levels will be near 7,000 feet. We get a break in the rain on Sunday, then another round of wet weather arrives Monday afternoon. With nearly 7 inches of rain since Oct. 1, we are now officially out of a drought in Bakersfield.

We are still abnormally dry for areas near Arvin and the Kern County mountain and desert areas.