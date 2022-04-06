A significant warm-up is starting Thursday in Kern County, as temperatures climb up near the triple digits in some areas. Please stay hydrated and implement all precautions during peak hours.

Mountain locations are expected to see warmer conditions as well, with a gradual cool down on tap for the beginning of next week.

Expect breezy conditions out in the desert communities with winds gusting at around 30-35 mph. Sunshine and warm temperatures will remain Thursday and Friday before the slight possibility of rain moves in late Monday night into Tuesday. Air quality will be moderate for Thursday.