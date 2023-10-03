BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The upcoming days of the week and the approaching weekend are expected to bring a significant increase in temperatures across Kern County.

We can anticipate temperatures well above what is considered normal for this time of year, with low to mid 90s persisting through Sunday.

Most areas can look forward to dry weather until Sunday, with the possibility of precipitation returning early next week in the northern parts of the state.

As for the air quality, it is expected to be moderate, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 54.