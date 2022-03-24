Kern County will continue to see rising temperatures on Friday with some areas expected to be in the upper 80s, but we’re tracking a major cool down as we get closer to next week.

Thursday was another record-breaking day around Kern County with temperatures reaching a high of 89 degrees.

We’re under a ridge of high pressure, keeping us dry and warm for the next few days. Expect the heat to stick around for a few more days before a storm system arrives late Sunday night bringing rain and cooler temperatures to the region.

Rain amounts could vary, but some of the models are suggesting that Bakersfield could see between .25″-.28″ of rain and slightly higher amounts in the mountains. Air quality will be moderate on Friday.