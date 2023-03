We will be between storms today in Kern County. The next big rain maker will arrive late tonight, into Tuesday morning. This system will have a mix of warm and cold air this time around.

We could see some snow near pass level the next few nights, but not expecting enough to close our roads at this time. All areas of Kern County could pick up between .25-50″ in the Valley with over 1″ of rain in the Mountain areas.

We will dry out in Kern County by Thursday afternoon.