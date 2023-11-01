BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ridge of high pressure is making its way towards our state, bringing us even more sunshine, warmer conditions, and gentle breezes.

Temperatures in the region have been running a solid four to six degrees above average, but they might soar up to almost 10 degrees higher by Thursday!

Don’t get too cozy, changes are quickly coming. Before you know it, a little disturbance will roll in this weekend, and temperatures will start to cool down.

By Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, we’ll be dipping below average. So enjoy the warmth while it lasts. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.