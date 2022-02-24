Another chilly night is ahead of us with a freeze warning in effect through Saturday morning. Temperatures in the valley floor dropping to the low 30s, and only in the teens for the higher elevations.

Please protect pets and plants as temperatures could remain below freezing for a few hours.

On the upside, we will see a warm-up by next week with temperatures jumping to the mid-70s as a ridge of high pressure gets stronger.

The rest of the month is looking dry. Air quality will will be moderate for Friday.