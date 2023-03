Another round of rain has arrived for Kern County. We can expect moderate to heavy rain on this Tuesday into Wednesday. The Valley can expect near .50″ of rain with the Mountains picking up between 1.00-1.50″.

Flooding will be an issue in some areas of Kern County and a Flood Watch has been issued for the Valley and Mountain areas. We will get a break in the rain Thursday, then another round of wet weather arrives by the weekend.