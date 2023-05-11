Thursday was the last day when temperatures remained below average for Kern County.

Beginning tomorrow, a strong ridge of high pressure is expected to amplify over the region and the entire west coast pushing temperatures at least 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

The mid to upper 90s are on tap each day through the middle of next week. There’s a 50% chance Bakersfield could see its first triple-digit read of the season.

A heat advisory will be in effect beginning Saturday through Monday. The heat risk will be moderate, however, people that are very sensitive to the heat should be extra cautious.

By Sunday, a weak low-pressure system will attempt to retrograde west, bringing instability and thunderstorm activity along the Sierra Nevada, but temps will continue to run above normal, down by a few degrees.

Air quality will be moderate in Kern County with an AQI of 71.