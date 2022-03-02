BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Warm weather continues today, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s in the valley, Kern River Valley and Kern desert locations, while the mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park area will have temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Valley air quality is in the moderate range again today, but a change is on the way. A low-pressure system dropping down from the Gulf of Alaska tomorrow will tap into a weak feed of subtropical moisture called an atmospheric river.

These storms are relatively warm and wet, so in total from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning, we could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of rain in the valley with a slight chance of snow down to pass level late Friday into early Saturday.

Clearing Saturday afternoon leaves us cool for the rest of your weekend.