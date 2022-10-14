Temperatures will remain well above normal in Kern County through Saturday, then a cooling trend will take place on Sunday and Monday with temperatures lowering to near average in the low 80s.

By Wednesday of next week, expect temperatures to rebound back to upper 80s as high pressure strengthens over the region.

Aside from a slight change of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the Mojave Desert Saturday afternoon and evening, dry conditions are expected through the forecast period.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 100.