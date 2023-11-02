BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An upper ridge over the west will continue to provide above average afternoon highs through the end of the week. That means upper 70s and low 80s for the south valley, Kern River Valley and Kern Desert, with the low 70s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Valley air quality is moderate today, so there is no wood burning permitted unless you have a registered device.

Increasing westerly flow over northern California may provide some more passing clouds tomorrow, with a slight chance of precipitation north of Fresno County this weekend and into Monday.

Forecast models then show a Pacific trough moving over central California on Tuesday, bringing a better chance of precipitation north of Kern County, but we’ll have to wait to see what that means for us this far south. We will see a cooling trend, with increasing winds and a return to more seasonal afternoon highs in the low 70s that day. There’s a more pronounced cool down into Wednesday with a drop to the 60s in the valley.