BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield and Porterville have a 55 to 85 percent chance of high temperatures of high temperatures hitting 70.

These warm temperatures comes a year after the start of a long duration fog event that led to temperatures being well below average. However, this morning we have a 30 to 40 percent chance of fog with visibilities less than a 1/4 mile near the 99 corridor from Merced to Fresno.

Models have a 35 to 65 percent chance of at least a tenth of an inch of rain from 4 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday with Points south of Visalia and Hanford having a 15 to 25 percent chance. Probabilities increase on Monday with most of the Valley having a 50 to 90 percent chance of a tenth of an inch of rain or more from 4 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.