A warming trend is expected across Kern County through the weekend before temperatures

drop again, reaching 4 to 8 degrees below average by the middle of next week.

Temperatures will then return to near normal by the end of next week. A few showers will be possible in and around the Yosemite National Park area Tuesday, otherwise dry conditions will prevail through the end of next week.

The air quality will be moderate with an AQI of 51.