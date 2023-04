A slight cooling trend with breezy conditions in the wind-prone portions of Kern County today.

A significant warming trend will occur Tuesday through the weekend as high pressure builds, taking afternoon highs well above the 90-degree mark. Please stay hydrated and away from the Kern River as water flow is expected to surge from the rapid snowmelt.

Very cold water temps in the river could increase the risk of hypothermia. Air quality is moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 67.