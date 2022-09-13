The 90s are out for the next 7 days. What a difference a week makes! Exactly 7 days ago, we were breaking records all across Kern County with the intense heat.

Today the forecast is shifting in our favor, and we were at least 23 degrees cooler than last Tuesday. This is only the beginning of a significant cooling trend that will extend all through next week bringing 70s back to the forecast.

Most of the moisture from Hurricane Kay is well to the northeast, thanks to an incoming trough that will continue bringing cooler weather to the region.

We are also seeing a slight improvement in the air quality tomorrow with an AQI of 55.