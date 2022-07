Kern County is expected to see a beautiful Fourth of July, with temperatures about ten degrees below average. Bakersfield will reach into the upper 80s, while Tehachapi will hit the 70s.

Breezy conditions are expected in the mountains, desert and Kern River Valley. A wind advisory is in effect for isolated areas of the desert near Mojave.

Expect temperatures to warm up, as Bakersfield could see temperatures near triple digits next weekend. No rain is expected over the next seven days.