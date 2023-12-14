BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’re in for some above average weather today until Sunday! The high pressure system will keep things comfortably warm. Our mountain areas will be quite windy, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph on Friday. The afternoons will be pleasant, with temperatures around a 70 degrees throughout the valley until Sunday. Late on Sunday, the weather pattern will shift, bringing cooler conditions and the exciting possibility of some much-needed rain for the majority of next week. Air quality will be unhealthy, and no wood-burning allowed for all of Kern County.