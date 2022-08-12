We wrapped up the work week with near-average temperatures for most of Kern County. However, we got changes in our weather pattern as we head into next week, with the possibility of heat wave #3 arriving as early as Tuesday.

Temps could reach as high as 105 degrees in Bakersfield on back-to-school Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to move west over the Four Corners region, increasing our monsoonal flow activity along the Kern County Mountains next week.

Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow.