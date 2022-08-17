The heat continues in Kern County today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 degrees. We got a trace of rain out of Meadows Field this morning, just enough to get your car dirty.

Northeast of Wofford Heights and parts of the Kern River Valley developed some isolated thunderstorms this afternoon as monsoon moisture continues to push through the region.

Air quality is expected to worsen on Thursday with an AQI of 165, unhealthy for everyone.

Temps will remain in the triple digits as an excessive heat warning switches to a heat advisory by tomorrow.