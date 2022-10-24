It’s a cool start to the week with temperatures only reaching 73 degrees today.

A high-pressure system will bring slightly warmer conditions for much of Kern County on Tuesday, followed by a dip in temperatures halfway through the week due to another inside slider.

This will create unsettled weather and bring breezy conditions for our mountains and desert communities.

Another trough is expected to swing by this weekend, dropping temps once again by a few degrees, and increasing the chances for a few showers on Halloween, but that could change as we get closer.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 74.