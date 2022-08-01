Monsoonal moisture will continue to push into the Kern County tomorrow resulting in shower and thunderstorm chances over the Sierra Nevada each afternoon and early evening this week.

In the last 24 hours Tehachapi picked up .65 of an inch of rain, very unusual for this time of year. Lake Isabella picked up one hundredths of an inch.

Moisture coming from tropical storm Frank off the coast of Baja California will intensify as we head into this weekend, bringing even higher chances of thunderstorms in the higher elevations, and desert communities of Kern County.

Temperatures will remain near to slightly above climatological averages. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.