Can we get a break from these triple digits? Maybe so, but we’ll have to wait until next week.

Today we barely broke the triple digit mark in Bakersfield due to a trough passing through the north of us. This downtrend will be short lived as we expect temperatures to go up over the weekend reaching a high of 106 by Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure located over the four corners is expected to strengthen by Thursday, pushing temps well above average for this time of year.

By Wednesday of next week, the ridge will begin to break allowing for double digit temps to make a return. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.