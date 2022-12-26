Kern County is gearing up for a rainy end to 2022. Warmer temperatures will result from this change and we could see a break from the dense fog in the area.

The first system could bring as much as 1.5 inches of rain to the valley floor starting tomorrow early afternoon. Heavy snow is expected in the higher elevations between 6,000 and 7,000 feet, 1 to 2 feet expected between 7,000 and 8,000 feet, and 2 to 3 feet of snow expected above 8,000 feet between tonight and late Wednesday morning.

An avalanche warning will remain in effect until tomorrow morning. Air quality will remain unhealthy on Tuesday with AQI of 102.