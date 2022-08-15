Heat wave # 3 is under way in Kern County this week. Above average temps will continue to dominate, prompting an excessive heat warning for the entire valley until Wednesday night.

So far, the hottest day this year was back on July 17th reaching a high 110 degrees. The hottest day this week will be Wednesday with a high around 105 degrees, which is the day many children are expected to return back to school.

We advise everyone to stay hydrated and never underestimate the heat. High pressure will gain strength as it moves north and west over the next few days, spreading triple digit heat all across the Central Valley, and well above average temperatures for nearby Oregon and Washington.

Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow with an AQI of 105.