Alissa Carlson’s Wednesday Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Three days after a mass murder ripped apart two families -- the extended Ramirez family of Wasco and the greater family of local law enforcement -- Kern County continues to reel and to pay tribute to the four slain individuals, one of them a Sheriff's SWAT deputy.

Almost from the moment word got out that Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr. of Wasco had gunned down his wife, two of his three sons and one of the deputies who attempted to rescue anyone who might be held inside the family home, the tributes for Deputy Phillip Campas have poured in.